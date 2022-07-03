The performance of a threesome – threesome – ended up in a fight on a cruise that departed the United States towards the Bahamas. The case took place this week and images of the fight gained social media. The images show men and women exchanging punches, slaps, kicks and shoves.

Jealousy causes brawl after threesome on US cruise; watch video https://t.co/P9SEo5yxNA pic.twitter.com/Gj3fstmWkY — The Time (@otempo) July 3, 2022

One of the ship’s security guards tried to contain the confusion, but was unsuccessful. A travel agent who was on the cruise told Fox News that the fight started on the floor where the casino is located and that there are parties. The fight, according to the woman, would have lasted more than an hour.

The confusion would have started after an episode of jealousy with people who participated in the ménage. An argument broke out, but tempers flared, resulting in the beating shown in the images. Also according to Fox News, glass bottles were broken during the fight. The Coast Guard needed to be called and made the ship school to the port in New York.

The trip ended with the presence of police and there are no reports of people arrested. The ages of the menage were also not disclosed.