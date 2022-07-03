Jealousy causes brawl after threesome on US cruise; watch video

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Jealousy causes brawl after threesome on US cruise; watch video 0 Views

The performance of a threesome – threesome – ended up in a fight on a cruise that departed the United States towards the Bahamas. The case took place this week and images of the fight gained social media. The images show men and women exchanging punches, slaps, kicks and shoves.

One of the ship’s security guards tried to contain the confusion, but was unsuccessful. A travel agent who was on the cruise told Fox News that the fight started on the floor where the casino is located and that there are parties. The fight, according to the woman, would have lasted more than an hour.

The confusion would have started after an episode of jealousy with people who participated in the ménage. An argument broke out, but tempers flared, resulting in the beating shown in the images. Also according to Fox News, glass bottles were broken during the fight. The Coast Guard needed to be called and made the ship school to the port in New York.

The trip ended with the presence of police and there are no reports of people arrested. The ages of the menage were also not disclosed.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bet for the end of the pandemic, nasal spray vaccines collide with the lack of investment in Brazil – News

Vaccines for intranasal application, by means of spray, are the great bet of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved