Joo Victor, defender of Corinthians, closes with European club after turnaround; see values

Played by two European rivals, defender João Victor already has his future sealed. O My Helm found out that the Corinthians player closed a contract with Benfica, from Portugal.

The Portuguese club paid around 10 million euros (about R$ 55 million) to sign the athlete for five seasons. Despite the negotiation, the tendency is for João Victor to be available to Vítor Pereira for the game against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The forecast is that the trip to Portugal will take place on Wednesday.

The club, it is worth remembering, holds 55% of the rights, while BMG, the other 45%, but should receive around 7 million euros. Details of the percentages will be known in the future.

According to the Portuguese newspaper The ball, the deal was closed in the early hours of the morning, in São Paulo. Benfica director Rui Pedro Braz made a lightning trip to Brazil to seal the deal.

It is important to point out that Benfica had to beat the competition from rival Porto, which came to be in front of the opponent at some point in the negotiations.

João Victor is a request from coach Roger Schmidt. The German coach, newly arrived in Portugal, requested the arrival of a fast defender to make up for the absence of Lucas Veríssimo, who was injured in November 2021.

In time: the defender is recovering from a recent injury to his right ankle. João was absent due to a sprain and, shortly after recovering, suffered a blow on the spot. His last match was in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16, against Boca Juniors. The athlete started and stayed on the field for 90 minutes, but did not reinforce Timão against Fluminense.

João has 78 matches for the Corinthians professional – 71 as a starter. There are 37 wins, 21 draws and 20 losses. At the base, between U-20 and U-23, there are 53 matches and three goals scored.

