July will have meteor shower and Deer Moon

posted on 07/02/2022 09:11



(credit: ABR)

Named “Buck Moon” – or Moon of the Deer, in free translation – by the Native American culture of the United States, the July Full Moon, which is also the third Supermoon of the year, will be one of the main astronomical events of the month, which has a full agenda for observation enthusiasts.

The winter of 2022, starting on June 21, is the most favorable time for astronomical observations. As atmospheric humidity drops, cloudless skies and longer nights make it easier to capture starlight.

At the beginning of the month, precisely on the 4th, the Earth will be positioned at aphelion – the point in the orbit where the greatest possible distance from the Sun is recorded. The Deer Moon begins its cycle on July 6th, when it enters its crescent moon phase. The perigee – the phase in which the natural satellite is closest to the Earth and which characterizes the Supermoon – takes place on July 13, the day when the phenomenon reaches its apex.





The name “Deer Moon” is credited to the annual growth cycle of male deer antlers, which typically fall off in January or February and reach peak growth in July, for which they may be fully formed during the mating season, which from September to December.

July also reserves the Austral Delta Aquarids, a meteor shower that can be observed from the last week of the month until mid-August. During the phenomenon, it will be possible to observe the trails left by the Marsden and Kracht comet clusters. The event can start between July 12th and 14th, and reach its apex on the 28th to 29th. There are no observation restrictions for Brazil; residents of all regions will be able to observe the show of lights in the night sky.

In addition to observations, the month also reserves astronomical events for those who have beliefs related to the positioning of the stars. Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury, Mars and Venus will have lunar conjunctions that can be seen in the morning sky. See the NASA calendar:

Conjunction: It can be seen at:

saturn and moon July 15th

Jupiter and Moon July 18th

mars and moon July 21

Venus and Moon July 26

Mercury and Moon July 29







The US aerospace agency Nasa has also prepared an event guide for the month of July, which can be watched on the institution’s channel (in English). Check out: