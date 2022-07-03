Juventude X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

  • 47
    1 time

    Break in Caxias do Sul! Packed after two consecutive victories, Atltico-MG is beating Juventude for the Brazilian.

  • 46
    1 time

    Hulk comes out sewing the markers, prepares the move for Eduardo Sasha and kicks the attacker blocked by the defense of Juventude.

  • 45
    1 time

    Vargas gets a rebound from a corner kick, tries to amend a volley and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Csar.

  • 44
    1 time

    Two minutes extra.

  • 43
    1 time

    Ademir opens on the right wing for Eduardo Sasha, who crosses into the area for Hulk and the defense cuts through the back line.

  • 42
    1 time

    In progress for the Brazilian: Fluminense 2×0 Corinthians (Germn Cano).

  • 41
    1 time

    scar Ruiz bets on a cross with poison and Everson looks for the top.

  • 38
    1 time

    Eduardo Sasha receives a throw in the attack command, but does not reach and the ball is left in the area for Csar’s defense.

  • 37
    1 time

    Submissions: Juventude 4×2 Atltico-MG.

  • 36
    1 time

    Hulk launched at speed to invade the area, but the defense of Juventude arrives to intercept the pass.

  • 35
    1 time

    scar Ruiz sets up as a pivot for Ricardo Bueno, who shoots from far and straight out.

  • 34
    1 time

    Fouls committed: Juventude 5×4 Atltico-MG.

  • 33
    1 time

    Chico shuts up Igor Rabello when he closed in on the scoring and commits a foul in the attack.

  • 32
    1 time

    scar Ruiz charges from the left side, raises his head to perfect the crossing and Capixaba deflects almost falling through the bottom line.

  • 31
    1 time

    William Matheus activated in the support from the left, stretches the pass into the area and the marking of Atltico-MG cuts through the top.

  • 30
    1 time

    In a dispute involving Ricardo Bueno and Guga, the referee calls a lack of attack by the Juventude player, who protests.

  • 29
    1 time

    GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!! Hulk puts the ball in his arm and kicks it hard in the right corner. César even hits the corner, but doesn’t avoid Galo’s goal.

  • 28
    1 time

    William Matheus punished with a yellow card by the referee.

  • 27
    1 time

    Penalty for Atltico-MG! Ademir invades the area from the right accompanied by William Matheus, is loaded from behind and the referee scores.

  • 25
    1 time

    Capixaba kicks weakly from outside the area and doesn’t even threaten the goal defended by Everson.

  • 24
    1 time

    Chico is the main point guard for Juventude at the start. All plays pass through the foot of the ex-Cear midfield.

  • 22
    1 time

    Chico takes an open corner to the second post, Ricardo Bueno wins from the top, but deflects it straight through the back line.

  • 21
    1 time

    Jdson’s cross from the right blocked by Arana and Juventude gets a corner.

  • 20
    1 time

    The ball is deflated and must be replaced.

  • 19
    1 time

    Hulk launched against double marking and is fouled by Jdson.

  • 18
    1 time

    The home team rotates the ball between defense and midfield, with difficulties to advance as soon as it bumps into Atltico-MG’s mark.

  • 17
    1 time

    Wrong passes: Juventude 9×5 Atltico-MG.

  • 16
    1 time

    On the edge of the field, Antonio Mohamed, coach of Galo, protests against the referee’s decisions.

  • 15
    1 time

    In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Fluminense 1×0 Corinthians (Manoel).

  • 14
    1 time

    Arana receives on the left side, crosses in the area and Ademir doesn’t find anything from above. Guga has the rebound, raises again and the defense of Juventude cuts.

  • 13
    1 time

    The Minas Gerais club continues to exchange passes from foot to foot from midfield.

  • 12
    1 time

    Atltico-MG advances the lines when they have the ball and tries to suffocate Juventude.

  • 11
    1 time

    Hulk tries to advance on the left side at speed, but Thallyson disarms Galo’s centre-forward.

  • 10
    1 time

    Ball possession: Juventude 41% Atltico-MG.

  • 9
    1 time

    Ricardo Bueno launched in charge of Juventude’s attack, but loses a high match against Rver.

  • 8
    1 time

    Juventude exchanges passes in the midfield and looks for spaces to advance against Atlético-MG.

  • 7
    1 time

    Jadson stretches the pass to the right side of the attack, but Soares does not prevent the ball from leaving the back line.

  • 6
    1 time

    Vargas unarmed in the attack and is left complaining of foul. The referee lets the game go on.

  • 5
    1 time

    Ademir receives the attack, tries to kick and is blocked by the marking.

  • 4
    1 time

    Ricardo Bueno opens on the left for the speed of scar Ruiz, who does not have control of the ball.

  • 3
    1 time

    In Juventud’s counterattack, Chico receives from Ricardo Bueno and kicks from outside the area, through the back line.

  • two
    1 time

    Visiting team recovers the ball and starts a new offensive in Caxias do Sul.

  • 1
    1 time

    Eduardo Sasha makes a good pass, Calebe hits with his left leg and demands a good defense from goalkeeper Csar.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game in Caxias do Sul!

  • 0
    1 time

    ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Rver, Igor Rabello and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Caleb, Vargas and Ademir; Eduardo Sasha and Hulk.

  • 0
    1 time

    YOUTH: Caesar; Soares, Thallyson, Forster and William Matheus; Yuri, Jdson and Capixaba; Chico Kim, Ricardo Bueno and scar Ruiz.

  • 0
    1 time

    The schedules are defined by coaches Umberto Louzer (Youth) and Antonio Mohamed (Atltico-MG).

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico-MG 5 placed with 24 points (tied with Internacional and Athletico-PR). With a victory, the Minas Gerais club can climb to the vice-leadership of the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    Juventude won only one game as home team in the championship. In seven rounds, the gacho club counts 1W – 2E – 4D.

  • 0
    1 time

    Packed after two consecutive victories, Atltico-MG visits Juventude, placed second last, for the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good afternoon, fans! Today we will follow Juventude x Atltico-MG for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game here.

