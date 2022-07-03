Karol is disqualified from the WOMEN’S TEST after Mussunzinho’s cheating; watch video

On the afternoon of this Saturday (2), the last Women’s Test at Power Couple Brazil. The wives needed to keep their heads and strength in days to win the endurance test.

Unlike what usually happened, the program production decided to put the dispute live for subscribers to PlayPlus.

How was the Women’s Trial at Power Couple 2022?

THE Last Women’s Test was resistance! The partners had to stay some weights, while the husbands were hoisted by a rope.

Carol = 12kg

Brenda = 13 kg

Adriana = 16 kg

Eliza = 18 kg

Luna = 20kg

The dispute was fierce between the wives, who tried their best to win. Luana, woman of Hadad was the first to give up.

Soon after Adriana also could not hold the weight and withdrew from the dispute. Brenda He couldn’t take it either and ended up giving up the contest.

In the end, Galisteu gave victory to Eliza, wife of Hadbala, and Karol, wife of Mussunzinho. However, participants did not expect a major turnaround.

Karol was disqualified from the Women’s Test?



After the end of the test, Karol was surprised by information given by Galisteu: she was disqualified from the Women’s Trial.

The presenter reported that Mussunzinho broke a program rule. He ended telling the woman what was the bet he made on her in the dispute.

Despite not being a declared rule, Galisteu reported that he took advantage of the situation, which is prohibited. With that, Karol ended up being disqualified.