Kelvin is out, and Brazil does not go to the men’s final of the Pre-Olympic | skateboard

Brazil will not have representatives in the men’s final of the skate street Pre-Olympic. Klevin Hoefler and Gabryel Aguilar didn’t get a spot in the Roma Pro decision, the skaters finished respectively in 14th and 11th position.

Gabriel had a good semifinal, managing to take 5th place in his heat, but it wasn’t enough to guarantee himself among the top eight of the semis. The Brazilian, who is in his 1st pre-Olympic event, won the stands in Rome with great sympathy.

Kelvin, on the other hand, had a chance to enter among the eight until his last maneuver. However, the Olympic medalist was unable to fit the maneuver he wanted. Kelvin had only one note in the part of the individual maneuvers and four errors, which harmed his sum.

Who got the 1st place in the dispute was the Portuguese Gustavo Ribeiro. Nyjah Huston, an American skateboarding legend, and Yuto Horigome, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, also secured a spot in the final. A big surprise was the presence of two Argentines in the final. Mauro Iglesias and Matias Dell Olio occupied the 4th and 5th places.

The final takes place this Sunday at 4 pm and will be broadcast by sportv2. Full coverage of the Skate Street Pre-Olympic can be found at ge.

