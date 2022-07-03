Kiev launched premeditated attacks inside Russia overnight, says Russian MD

Three people were killed and at least four were injured, according to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region.

Sputnik – Earlier, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said three people were killed and at least four injured after air defenses were deployed.

Ukrainian forces launched a premeditated attack on Russian territory, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday. The air defenses managed to intercept the cluster munitions dropped by Ukraine on Belgorod, however, their debris landed on a residential building.

“Last night, from 03:00 to 03:30 Moscow time, the Kiev regime carried out deliberate attacks using Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster munitions and Tu-143 Reis drones against residential areas of Belgorod and Kursk, where there is no missiles was purposely planned and carried out against the civilian population of Russian cities,” the official statement said.

At the same time, two Ukrainian drones loaded with explosives were shot down before reaching Kursk, the ministry added.

Ukraine’s attacks come as Russian and Donbass forces advance amid the special operation, pressing Kiev’s troops back. Recently, the city of Lisichansk was liberated, which means that the Lugansk People’s Republic is almost completely freed from the Ukrainian military.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after Kiev carried out heavy bombing in the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which caused mass evacuations of civilians. In response, Moscow attacked Ukrainian military infrastructure and began to liberate Donbas cities from Ukrainian troops. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the operation aims to “protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”.

