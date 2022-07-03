Klara Castanho reveals what she expects for a character who suffers abuse in the series: ‘Winds of change’ – Entertainment

Since the sexual abuse case involving Klara Castanho was exposed in the media, the actress has received messages of affection from several celebrities and friends. Among the supporting publications, Zola Filmes, responsible for the audiovisual production of the series Good morning, Veronicawhich has Klara in the cast, posted a textão to say that he is by her side — in the second season of the series, which has not yet premiered, Klara plays a girl who is a victim of sexual violence by her own father.

“His talent, charisma and professionalism enchanted everyone on the set of season two of Good morning, Veronica. A genuine actress, a sweet and intelligent person who only inspires love and respect. Know that Zola Filmes is with you in the fight against all forms of violence and abuse […] Klara, receive our love and respect”, says part of the tribute published on the official profile of the producer on Instagram.

In the comments, Karla thanked the support and spoke of the expectations for this moment, after the delicate situation she is facing: “May our Angela bring winds of change. It’s just what I want now. Thank you for your care”.



































See the full publication:







