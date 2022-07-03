Lack of money forces Brazilians to renegotiate debts for basic services | National Journal

The lack of money is forcing Brazilians to renegotiate debts for basic services, such as water and electricity .

It is to not stop eating that you choose the bill that will be paid. “You prioritize survival, with this difficulty you leave less important things behind”, says driver Eduardo Zamba.

It is to have light at home again that what is late is paid off. Ronaldo is an app driver and, in the last few days, he was finally able to gather the money he needed. This Saturday (2), he woke up early and looked for the energy distributor to regularize the situation.

“I chose to do this, pay three, four bills a day, I won’t pay the interest, and they call again. And don’t let it delay any longer, right? Because running out of electricity isn’t enough, right?”, says Ronaldo.

The stories have the weight and size of the challenge it has been to pay a bill in Brazil. are people who try to negotiate, try to come to an agreement and get out of the way one of the concerns that came with the worsening of the economic crisis.

Faced with high and persistent inflation and falling incomes, the essential for living weighs more on the poorest familiescausing more Brazilians to face difficulties when paying off basic service bills.

In São Paulo, the energy distributor recorded a almost 77% increase in debt installment negotiationsin the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year. Joining the other states served by the distributor (SP, RJ, GO and CE), the high was more than 50%. More of 193 thousand people have already had to renegotiate the value of the electricity billthis year.

It is a ticket of light, of water. “I have the water cut off. But I will receive it this week, God willing”, expects Evani Maria Lima, housewife.

There are so many people carrying debts that the queue starts to form at dawn. This is what happened this week in São Gonçalo (RJ), with a renegotiation effort organized by the city hall.

The economist at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) says that it is necessary to facilitate the payment so as not to increase the bill of those who are in debt even more.