Latam takes back the plane it had transferred to Aerolinhas Brasileiras

Along with the July update of the Brazilian Aeronautical Registry (RAB), published this Friday, the 1stit became known that Latam Brasil “took back” the plane that it had transferred to Aerolinhas Brasileiras SA (ABSA) at the end of last year.

as there is not one log of dates or access to public documents, and neither does Latam publicly address the matterit is not possible to state the exact date on which the new operator change took place, but it is correct to state that it was recent, since a consultation made by AEROIN this week still showed the plane on behalf of ABSA.

Yesterday, the aircraft performed its first passenger flight in seven months. For all the details about this story, see the post made by AEROIN on June 30th.

Below, evidence from the June RAB, still showing ABSA as operator of the aircraft.






