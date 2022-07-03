Learn all about online banking platforms

Online banking platforms, which deal with finance and budgeting, are increasingly in use by Brazilians, both for personal use and for managing business finances. You apps are in the palm of users’ hands, increasingly intuitive and can be used through any mobile device that has an internet connection. Check out more about it below:

All about online financial platforms

For you to better understand these online financial platforms and the reason for all its success, we will explain in more detail below. Having knowledge about what they are and what risks the use of these applications offers, it is possible to carry out an assessment of whether they are worth using or not.

The opening of this type of platform

The advance of the digital world is unstoppable and has undergone a radical acceleration during the pandemic period. Currently, we are experiencing a digital revolution that opens the way for companies and fintechs to present an increasing development of online financial platforms. These compete with the services offered by traditional banks, which are immersed in a restructuring process and in need of updating.

O open banking, for example, releases banking and financial information, which increases the power of choice and personalization of the financial services offered. These services, through fintechs, occupy niche markets such as online platforms.

Through the introduction of the Payment Services Directive in the market, the doors were opened for the data of the customers’ financial products to be gathered on the same platform, which is also a place where the banks also intend to occupy. Everything indicates that this will take place through facilitation, allowing the websites’ platforms to be more accessible to consultations on the positions of users and other financial entities.

Therefore, we may find numerous types of online financial platforms:

Electronic banking of financial entities;

Virtual wallets;

Applications for managing personal finances;

Platforms for operating with cryptocurrencies;

Trading applications;

Etc.

What is a virtual wallet?

Virtual wallets are used as an option to carry out charges and other payments in a fast and secure way. It is generally used to manage the smallest and most frequent transactions, and can be used from a smartphone to another electronic device that has Internet access.

These wallets do not have charges for transfers that are made between them, in order to encourage their use. However, fees are usually charged for transfers made to other bank accounts.

Among them, one of the most popular in the world is PayPal, which is used especially as an alternative to credit cards. In this case, the person who pays the fees is the recipient of the money.