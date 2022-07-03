learn how to apply for credit

Since Thursday (30), micro and small companies can now obtain the credit line from the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe).

The program was created in May 2020 to help entrepreneurs during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but became permanent in June 2021.

Law 14,348/22, published this week, now includes Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and medium-sized companies in the program.

New Pronampe rules

Among the main points that Law 14.348/22 brought to the program are:

Inclusion of MEIs who can now participate in the program and have access to this credit. Before, this group was not contemplated;

Inclusion of companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$300 million. Previously, only companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$4.8 million could join the financing lines;

Granting of credit guaranteed by the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) until the end of 2024. The previous law only provided until the end of 2021;

The possibility of dismissing employees, which, until then, was prohibited for companies covered by the program.

In addition, Pronampe’s financial agents are no longer required to present certificates of tax compliance, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) and others that could restrict access to the Emergency Access to Credit in the Guarantee Modality (Peac-FGI) and to the Credit Stimulus Program (PEC).

Payment

The amount can be divided into up to 48 installments. The maximum annual interest rate will be equal to the Selic rate (currently at 12.75% per year), plus 6%. In 2020, this increase was up to 1.25%.

The deadline to start repaying the loan has increased to 11 months. In the 2020 rounds, the program had a grace period of eight months.

The money can be used for investments, such as purchasing equipment or carrying out renovations, and for operating expenses, such as employee salaries, paying bills, and purchasing goods.

The use of funds for the distribution of profits and dividends among business partners is prohibited.

Companies interested in applying for credit must allow data sharing with financial institutions through the Sistema Compartilha, of the Federal Revenue Service.

The process is done digitally, on the e-CAC portal. Just click on “Authorize Data Sharing”.

Once the information is shared, the entrepreneur will be able to negotiate the loan with the bank.

If, at the time of data sharing, the bank is not listed in the list of possible recipients, the entrepreneur must contact the bank branch and verify the forecast of adhesion to the system.

With information from G1