Living in the Artists’ Retreat, Paulo César Pereio returns to work alongside Lima Duarte and other medallions

Living in Retiro dos Artistas, in Rio, since the beginning of 2020, Paulo César Pereio is back at work and in the place where he was consecrated and feels most comfortable: in the cinema. The 81-year-old actor has been out of work for six years and started rehearsals for the film “A Fúria” last week, which marks his reunion with Ruy Guerra, director of “Os fuzis”, in 1964, Pereio’s debut on the big screen.

In the feature, whose filming begins next Tuesday, Paulo César Pereio will work alongside other medallions, such as Lima Duarte, Antonio Pedro, Maria Gladys, Anselmo Vasconcellos, Ricardo Blat and Daniel Filho, who resumes his partnership with Guerra after classic and controversial “Os Cafajestes”.

Actor of the first version of ‘Pantanal’ moves to the Artists’ Retreat

Pereio with director Ruy Guerra and his son João Velho Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Lima Duarto with Ricardo Blat Photo: reproduction/ instagram

The cast met last week in a shed in Glória, downtown Rio, for the first script readings. Pereio was accompanied by his son, actor João Velho, from his marriage to Cissa Guimarães.

Part of the film team gathered Photo: reproduction / instagram

The film “A furia”, the return of Ruy Guerra to theaters after seven years without filming, closes the trilogy started by the 90-year-old director in “Os fuzis” and later with “The fall”.

Ricardo Blat and Daniel Filho Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Actor Anselmo Vasconcellos and director Ruy Guerra Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Actress Maria Gladys Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Pereio receives a visit from his son and grandson at the Retiro Photo: reproduction/ instagram