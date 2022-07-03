Lotofcil 2561, Quina 5886, Lotomania 2333: check the numbers (1/7) – Nacional

Quina has an estimated premium of BRL 4.7 million

drew this Friday (7/1) the contests of

Check out this Friday’s lotteries (1/7)

Lotofcil 2561 – BRL 1.5 million

To win the maximum prize, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 23

prize

15 hits: 2 bets, BRL 749,449.98

14 hits: 346 bets, BRL 1,297.62

13 hits: 10,052 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 127,529 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 692,360 bets, BRL 5.00 Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (2/7)

Quina 5886 – BRL 4.7 million

Whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80 wins the main value.

Check the tens: 11 – 17 – 18 – 57 – 68

prize



5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 74 bets, R$ 5,935.72

3 hits: 5,707 bets, BRL 73.30

2 hits: 147,330 bets, BRL 2.83

Next tender: BRL 5.8 million (2/7)

Lotomania 2333 – BRL 3.1 million

The player marks 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hopes that 20 are drawn.

Check the tens: 01 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 22 – 25 – 27 – 31 – 47 – 51 – 54 – 59 – 70 – 72 – 76 – 86 – 96

prize



20 hits: no bet

19 hits: 6 bets, BRL 39,637.37

18 hits: 80 bets, R$ 1,858.00

17 hits: 738 bets, BRL 201.40

16 hits: 4,599 bets, BRL 32.32

15 hits: 19,423 bets, BRL 7.65

0 hits: no bet

Next contest: R$ 4 million (4/7)

Super Seven 264 – BRL 4.1 million

it is necessary to match the numbers from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns

Check out the dozens:

1st column: 3

2nd column: 7

3rd column: 4

4th column: 8

5th column: 0

6th column: 4

7th column: 1

prize



7 hits: no bet

6 hits: 1 bet, BRL 43,009.01

5 hits: 57 bets, BRL 1,077.91

4 hits: 966 bets, BRL 63.60

3 hits: 9,288 bets, BRL 5.00 Next tender: BRL 4.3 million (4/7)

