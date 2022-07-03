Lotofcil 2561, Quina 5886, Lotomania 2333: check the numbers (1/7) – Nacional

The event at Espao da Sorte, in So Paulo, was broadcast on the financial institution’s YouTube channel. O State of Mines updated all results.
Check out this Friday’s lotteries (1/7)
Lotofcil 2561 – BRL 1.5 million
To win the maximum prize, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.
Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 23
prize
- 15 hits: 2 bets, BRL 749,449.98
- 14 hits: 346 bets, BRL 1,297.62
- 13 hits: 10,052 bets, BRL 25.00
- 12 hits: 127,529 bets, BRL 10.00
- 11 hits: 692,360 bets, BRL 5.00
Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (2/7)
Quina 5886 – BRL 4.7 million
Whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80 wins the main value.
Check the tens: 11 – 17 – 18 – 57 – 68
prize
- 5 hits: no bet
- 4 hits: 74 bets, R$ 5,935.72
- 3 hits: 5,707 bets, BRL 73.30
- 2 hits: 147,330 bets, BRL 2.83
Next tender: BRL 5.8 million (2/7)
Lotomania 2333 – BRL 3.1 million
The player marks 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hopes that 20 are drawn.
Check the tens: 01 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 22 – 25 – 27 – 31 – 47 – 51 – 54 – 59 – 70 – 72 – 76 – 86 – 96
prize
- 20 hits: no bet
- 19 hits: 6 bets, BRL 39,637.37
- 18 hits: 80 bets, R$ 1,858.00
- 17 hits: 738 bets, BRL 201.40
- 16 hits: 4,599 bets, BRL 32.32
- 15 hits: 19,423 bets, BRL 7.65
- 0 hits: no bet
Next contest: R$ 4 million (4/7)
Super Seven 264 – BRL 4.1 million
it is necessary to match the numbers from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns
Check out the dozens:
1st column: 3
2nd column: 7
3rd column: 4
4th column: 8
5th column: 0
6th column: 4
7th column: 1
prize
- 7 hits: no bet
- 6 hits: 1 bet, BRL 43,009.01
- 5 hits: 57 bets, BRL 1,077.91
- 4 hits: 966 bets, BRL 63.60
- 3 hits: 9,288 bets, BRL 5.00
Next tender: BRL 4.3 million (4/7)
READ MORE – Mega-Sena 2496: check the numbers drawn
READ MORE – Lotofcil 2560: BH bet earns more than BRL 850,000
READ MORE – Miners hit five numbers in the Mega-Sena of R$ 36.6 million