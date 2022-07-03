Lotofcil 2561, Quina 5886, Lotomania 2333: check the numbers (1/7) – Nacional

Quina tickets
Quina has an estimated premium of BRL 4.7 million (photo: Paulo Pinto/Public Photos)

THE Cashier drew this Friday (7/1) the contests of Lotofcil 2561, Quina 5886, Lotomania 2333 and Super Seven 264.

The event at Espao da Sorte, in So Paulo, was broadcast on the financial institution’s YouTube channel. O State of Mines updated all results.

Check out this Friday’s lotteries (1/7)

Lotofcil 2561 – BRL 1.5 million

To win the maximum prize, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 23

prize

  • 15 hits: 2 bets, BRL 749,449.98
  • 14 hits: 346 bets, BRL 1,297.62
  • 13 hits: 10,052 bets, BRL 25.00
  • 12 hits: 127,529 bets, BRL 10.00
  • 11 hits: 692,360 bets, BRL 5.00

Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (2/7)

Quina 5886 – BRL 4.7 million

Whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80 wins the main value.

Check the tens: 11 – 17 – 18 – 57 – 68

prize

  • 5 hits: no bet
  • 4 hits: 74 bets, R$ 5,935.72
  • 3 hits: 5,707 bets, BRL 73.30
  • 2 hits: 147,330 bets, BRL 2.83

Next tender: BRL 5.8 million (2/7)

Lotomania 2333 – BRL 3.1 million

The player marks 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hopes that 20 are drawn.

Check the tens: 01 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 22 – 25 – 27 – 31 – 47 – 51 – 54 – 59 – 70 – 72 – 76 – 86 – 96

prize

  • 20 hits: no bet
  • 19 hits: 6 bets, BRL 39,637.37
  • 18 hits: 80 bets, R$ 1,858.00
  • 17 hits: 738 bets, BRL 201.40
  • 16 hits: 4,599 bets, BRL 32.32
  • 15 hits: 19,423 bets, BRL 7.65
  • 0 hits: no bet

Next contest: R$ 4 million (4/7)

Super Seven 264 – BRL 4.1 million

it is necessary to match the numbers from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns

Check out the dozens:

1st column: 3
2nd column: 7
3rd column: 4
4th column: 8
5th column: 0
6th column: 4
7th column: 1

prize

  • 7 hits: no bet
  • 6 hits: 1 bet, BRL 43,009.01
  • 5 hits: 57 bets, BRL 1,077.91
  • 4 hits: 966 bets, BRL 63.60
  • 3 hits: 9,288 bets, BRL 5.00

Next tender: BRL 4.3 million (4/7)

