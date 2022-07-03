Luciano Huck shows his daughter at Danças dos Famosos

Luciano Huck appears next to his youngest daughter, in fun poses and surprises fans

The host Luciano Huck surprised fans by posing next to her youngest daughter, in a beautiful click on social networks. Eva appears next to Huck making faces and mouths. The girl is the youngest daughter of the famous and is nine years old. In addition to the little girl, the artist is the father of two boys. Joaquim, the oldest child, is 17 years old and Benício, the middle child, is 14 years old.

The trio is the result of Huck’s relationship with the presenter Angelica. The couple has been together since 2004 and met backstage in the movie “A Summer Show”. It was between one scene and another that the two fell in love. The romantic mood continues to this day.

Recently, the presenters appeared together in a sequence of photos on social networks and made declarations of love. In the caption of the image, the famous melted for his wife. “’Nois’ dating around,” he wrote. Luciano Huckwho added a heart emoji and tagged the beloved’s social network profile.

Famous friends of the couple soon commented on the publication. Actress Ingrid Guimarães praised her friend: “It’s beautiful”. The presenter Didi Wagner, shot: “Beautiful”. One internet user pondered: “Good energy!”. These were some affectionate messages left in the artist’s post.

This Thursday (30th), Luciano Huck shared a beautiful click with his daughter Eva backstage at the studios of “Domingão com Huck”, an attraction commanded by him on Sunday afternoons on TV Globo. In the images, the famous appears next to his youngest daughter doing several funny poses.

In one of the photos, it is possible to see the presenter lying on the floor, while his heiress appears next to the “Dança dos Famosos” logo, one of the frames of the program. In the caption of the photos, Angelica’s husband wrote in an enigmatic tone: “Wait”, he said, leaving an air of total mystery in the publication.

