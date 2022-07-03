Luciano Szafir comments on a blow applied by ‘sheik’ to Sasha

Luciano Szafir, father of Sasha Meneghel, spoke about the blow suffered by his daughter by the “sheik of cryptocurrencies”. According to the actor, legal measures are being taken.

“I talked to her and this is being dealt with in court. The person responsible will not go unpunished”, guaranteed Luciano, in an interview with Globo. “It’s a fact that everyone can go through. There are a lot of serious people in the cryptocurrency market, but there are also a lot of crooks”.

“Unfortunately, this happened, it was that thing of knowing [a pessoa] through friends, but the important thing is that the legal measures were taken”, he reinforced.

the blow

Sasha and her husband, João Figueiredo, invested R$ 1.2 million in the company of Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as the “sheik of cryptocurrencies”, after meeting him at an evangelical service at the church they attend.

Francisley’s company Rental Coins promised returns of up to 8.5% of the amount invested with a “cryptocurrency leasing” scheme. As they did not have the promised return, Sasha and her husband filed a lawsuit for moral and material damages alleging fraud. The process runs in the 14th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Paraná.

In addition to the famous, the “sheik” would also have deceived pastors and other faithful. He told O Globo that the companies in his group are undergoing restructuring and, therefore, he has failed to pay the monthly income promised to investors. In a note, Francisley said that in October he will resume payments.