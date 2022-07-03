Luciano Szafir discovers disease, doctors confirm surgery and prosthesis

Luciano Szafir will have to undergo surgery

Luciano Szafir was one of the famous who ended up being contaminated by Covid-19. However, the reaction of the disease in the actor’s body was more serious than believed, because of this the famous ended up with a series of sequels. For those who don’t remember, last year he was hospitalized for about 70 days.

After fighting for his life, Luciano Szafir continues a series of treatments to solve the problems that have arisen. During an interview with the newspaper O Globo, released last Saturday, July 2, the actor said that he has been suffering from accelerated arthrosis and has been feeling pain, so he chose to undergo surgery.

“I feel a lot of pain to walk, to squat, even to sleep, I wake up several times. I’m going to have a very advanced surgery in which you put on a ceramic prosthesis that usually lasts 20 to 30 years and that will help me to walk again without pain and to practice my sports”, Luciano Szafir shot.

Thus, the actor must place a prosthesis on each leg. Luciani Szafir is awaiting medical clearance as he wants to have the surgery between August and September. “Then, in October or November, I want to be doing all my sports. I want to go back to jiu-jitsu, to walking, to the theater”, completed the famous.

“I feel pain all day long, I’m used to feeling pain, but nobody deserves it,” confessed Sasha Meneghel’s father. It is worth remembering that another sequel of the disease in Luciano Szafir was the need to use the colostomy bag after having a perforated bowel loop. He recently had problems with this and was hospitalized.

