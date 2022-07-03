Luciano Szafir says he will undergo another surgery

Luciano Szafir, 53, will have another surgery soon, due to arthrosis accelerated by Covid-19. Recently, the actor was hospitalized for intestinal subocclusion after the removal of a colostomy bag.

“I have a lot of pain to walk, to squat, even to sleep, I wake up several times. I’m going to have a very advanced surgery in which you put on a ceramic prosthesis that usually lasts 20 to 30 years and that will help me get back to walk without pain and practice my sports”, said Szafir in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

He explained that he is just waiting for the medical clearance to perform the procedure and that he wants to do it in August and September – as he will put a prosthesis in each leg.

“Then, in October or November, I want to be doing all my sports. Jiu Jitsufor the walk, for the theater”, he added.

I feel pain all day, I’m used to feeling pain, but nobody deserves that. Luciano Szafir

The actor spoke about his most recent hospitalization.

“It was very difficult when I got sick and I had to go back to the hospital in June. I got there and had to put a probe, go through a drainage, it was very complicated. But the word of the day for me is “patience”, he said. .

“In the last year, I spent about 70 days in the hospital. It’s no use wanting to get back to health overnight, it’s no use thinking that everything will go fast. For what I went through, I think my general return has been fast. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling up to it,” he added.

The colostomy bag was applied to Luciano Szafir’s abdominal wall due to complications from covid-19. He paraded with a medical instrument at São Paulo Fashion Week in December 2021.