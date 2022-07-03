Luclia Santos infuriates Bolsonaristas with Bolsonaro’s bowling alley: ‘dio’

Actress Luclia Santos becomes the target of Bolsonaristas after criticizing Bolsonaro, Paulo Guedes and Ricardo Salles (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) Actress Luclia Santos published a video on social media this Thursday (30/6), which infuriated supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the images, she appears bowling, but the target is the faces of the chief executive and his ministers. On the other hand, she became the target of Bolsonaristas.

Luclia participated in an environmental June festival organized by the Free Environment and Agriculture Conference (Clemaarj), in Rio de Janeiro.

As she shared on social media, the event “brought together politics, education and culture”.

“I talked to students about Chico Mendes and his struggle for the forest and hugged friends from Aldeia Maracan,” he wrote.

However, a joke caught the attention of Bolsonaristas.

In a video, she hits the bowling pins with images of Bolsonaro, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles.

“Bolsonaro out. Outside Paulo Guedes. Ricardo Salles has already dropped out, but he let the oxen pass. You shits!” says Luclia.

Then, in the caption, she still mocked: “Bringing down Bolsonaro, Paulo Guedes and Ricardo Salles with one stone!”.

Soon after, several Bolsonaristas shared the video on social media criticizing the actress’ attitude, such as Mrio Frias, former special secretary of Culture in the Bolsonaro government.

“Depressing this image! Luclia Santos, former global, lending herself to this ridiculous role. I am very surprised to talk about persecution and 24-hour military on social media against the current government. a lot of hypocrisy and bad character,” she wrote.

Check out more reactions from bolsonaristas to the actress’s video:

