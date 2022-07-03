Luís Castro may have important returns for Botafogo’s game against Bragantino | Botafogo



Luis Castro – Vitor Silva / Botafogo

Published 02/07/2022 13:53 | Updated 02/07/2022 15:00

Rio – For Botafogo’s game against Red Bull Bragantino, next Monday, at 8 pm, in Nabizão, coach Luis Castro will be able to count on two players who did not enter the field in the last match. Luís Oyama and Victor Cuesta can return to the main team and reinforce the team, after being left out of the duel for the Copa do Brasil because they have already played for other teams in the competition.

In addition to them, there is a possibility that Erison, Lucas Fernandes and Lucas Piazon are related. The three were in the Espaço Lonier field while the press had access to the first minutes of the activity that counted on the reserves in the defeat against América-MG.

However, the Portuguese coach must have at least three new absences. Carli and Chay received their third yellow card in the derby against Fluminense, last Sunday, and are suspended. Another problem is striker Diego Gonçalves, who spent less than 20 minutes on the field last Thursday and felt pain in the posterior muscle of his right thigh again, and had to be replaced by Daniel Cruz.

Therefore, Botafogo should go to the field with the following lineup: Gatito Fernández; Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Cuesta; Saravia, Kayque (Oyama), Del Piage (Patrick de Paula), Piazon (Lucas Fernandes) and Hugo (Daniel Borges); Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento (Erison).