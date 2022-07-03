Lula nods to the Armed Forces and says he will not tolerate threats against institutions

At an event with allies in Salvador, the former president also stated that beneficiaries of the ‘PEC das Bondades’ should ‘take all the money’ and not vote for Bolsonaro in the October elections.

MAURO AKIIN NASSOR/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Lula participated in an act at the Fonte Nova Arena, in Salvador, this Saturday, 2



the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said, this Saturday, 2, that it will not tolerate threats against democratic institutions. In a speech to supporters at the Fonte Nova Arena, in Salvador, where he has an agenda on the day to commemorate the Independence of Bahia, the PT member also waved to the Armed forces, said that the military must be committed to democracy and comply with what is provided for in the Constitution. “The independent and sovereign Brazil that we want cannot give up its Armed Forces. Not only well equipped and well trained, but above all the Armed Forces committed to democracy”, said Lula. “I am sure that the Armed Forces will be on the side of the Brazilian people in our struggle for a new independence, as they were at important moments in our history,” she added.

“It is necessary to overcome authoritarianism and anti-democratic threats. We will not tolerate any kind of threat or guardianship over the institutions representing the popular vote,” he said at another point in his nearly 30-minute speech. The former president was accompanied by the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), nominated for the post of vice on his ticket, by senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), by the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), of the former Secretary of Education of the State government Jerônimo Rodrigues, PT candidate for the Bahian government, and Geraldo Júnior (MDB), nominated for the post of vice on Rodrigues’ ticket.

‘PEC of Goodness’

Lula also commented on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) approved this week by the Senate, which creates and expands a series of social benefits, including the “Pix Caminhoneiro” of one thousand reais per month and the increase from R$400 to R$400. 600 from Auxílio Brasil, until the end of December this year. In the former president’s assessment, the beneficiaries of the so-called “PEC das Bondades” should “take all the money” and not vote for Bolsonaro in the October elections – both polarize the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic. “I wanted to tell him [Bolsonaro] what the people of Bahia are saying to him: ‘Bolsonaro, pass your laws, because we’re going to take all the money you send, but we’re not going to vote for you. We will vote for other people’. Because the money he is giving now is only until December”, said the former president. A Datafolha survey released at the end of May showed that 59% of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, which replaced Bolsa Família, prefer Lula. Among voters who receive the benefit, 20% vote for the country’s current president.