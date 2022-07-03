Lula on PEC Kamikaze: ‘Like ice cream: it sucked, it’s over’ – Politica

Lula met with supporters in Salvador (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Workers’ Party)

On a trip to Salvador, Bahia, this Saturday (7/2), former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the Constitution Amendment Proposal (PEC) 1/2022, known as PEC Kamikaze. The pre-candidate said that the benefits provided for in the law are “like an ice cream: it sucks, it’s over, you keep the toothpick in your hand”.

“Now the president is trying to approve this, approve this, approve that. R$14 billion to see if he can win the elections,” Lula said at an event with supporters near the Fonte Nova stadium in the Bahian capital.

For the PT, the measure is a maneuver by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to guarantee reelection.

“And I wanted to tell him what the people of Bahia are saying to him: ‘Bolsonaro, approve your laws. Because we’re going to take all the money you send, but we’re not going to vote for you. other people, because the money he is giving now is only until December'”.

Salvador is the stage today for four presidential candidates. In addition to Lula, President Bolsonaro, former governor of Cear Ciro Gomes (PDT) and senator Simone Tebet (MDB) also participate in events in the city, in celebration of Brazil’s Independence Day in Bahia.

Approved by the Senate last Thursday (30/6), the PEC Kamikaze decrees a state of emergency to allow an increase in social benefits provided by the federal government. It expands Auxlio Brasil to R$ 600; clears the waiting list for the benefit; extends the Auxlio Gs to R$ 120; and creates aid for self-employed truck drivers and taxi drivers.

Reports of sexual harassment in Caixa

In Salvador, Lula alternated between a ready speech and moments of improvisation. He cited the allegations of sexual harassment against the former president of Caixa Econmica Federal, Pedro Guimares.

“Brazilian women fight an unjust war day by day, receiving less salary than men in the same role. They are exposed to machismo, feminicide, rape, and other forms of violence of which they are victims every day in Brazil. were victims of harassment by the president of Caixa Econmica,” said Lula. “We have to be tougher in the investigation and judgment of these people. It is more than urgent that we build equal rights between women and men”, she pointed out.

Still waving to the female electorate, the former president recalled three women who were on the front lines of the Independence of Brazil in Bahia: Maria Quitria, Maria Felipa and Joana Anglica. Lula also took advantage of the theme to attack Bolsonaro. “[As mulheres so] disrespected by the current president of the Republic, who divides women into those who do not deserve and those who deserve to be raped”, he concluded.