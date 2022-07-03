Lula posts photo of crowd in Salvador and followers notice that people are duplicated

The former president’s adviser said that there was a failure because it was a panoramic photo

First photo is not panoramic, second, in which the man in pink appears twice, yes



The participation of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the act that took place in Salvador, Bahia, this Saturday, 2, generated a subject on social networks for an unusual reason. When posting a photo of the crowd that attended the venue, followers noticed an overlap in which some people appear more than once in the image. On Twitter, the tag “Lula’s twins” ended up on the most talked about topics and many followers began to say that the image was manipulated to give the feeling that more people attended than there was actually in the place. wanted by Young pan, Lula’s press office explained that there was a mistake because it was a panoramic photo. The record was made by photographer Ricardo Stuckert. The team of the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic also sent to the Young pan a non-panoramic photo of the act to prove that there was no manipulation. On social media, Lula posted a video of the act in Salvador and, in the caption, the PT wrote: “Bahia today: while some talk about editing, the crowd with Lula passes with their feet on the ground”.

