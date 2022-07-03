Lula posts photo of crowd in Salvador and followers notice that people are duplicated

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Lula posts photo of crowd in Salvador and followers notice that people are duplicated 4 Views

The former president’s adviser said that there was a failure because it was a panoramic photo

Disclosure / Ricardo StuckertPhotos of Lula's act in Salvador
First photo is not panoramic, second, in which the man in pink appears twice, yes

The participation of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the act that took place in Salvador, Bahia, this Saturday, 2, generated a subject on social networks for an unusual reason. When posting a photo of the crowd that attended the venue, followers noticed an overlap in which some people appear more than once in the image. On Twitter, the tag “Lula’s twins” ended up on the most talked about topics and many followers began to say that the image was manipulated to give the feeling that more people attended than there was actually in the place. wanted by Young pan, Lula’s press office explained that there was a mistake because it was a panoramic photo. The record was made by photographer Ricardo Stuckert. The team of the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic also sent to the Young pan a non-panoramic photo of the act to prove that there was no manipulation. On social media, Lula posted a video of the act in Salvador and, in the caption, the PT wrote: “Bahia today: while some talk about editing, the crowd with Lula passes with their feet on the ground”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ship sinking in Hong Kong leaves 27 missing | World

The sinking of a vessel with 30 crew in the sea off Hong Kong left …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved