Lula: voters will take money from the PEC that raises spending and not vote for Bolsonaro

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday, 2nd, that the beneficiaries of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution that boosts federal government spending and distributes R$41.2 billion before the elections should “take all the money ” and not vote for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in October.

“I wanted to tell him (Bolsonaro) what the people of Bahia are saying to him: ‘Bolsonaro, pass your laws, because we’ll take all the money you send, but we won’t vote for you. We will vote for other people’. Because the money he is giving now is only until December”, said the PT member in a speech at the celebrations of the Independence of Brazil in Bahia, in Salvador.

The 2nd of July party is a traditional thermometer of popularity for candidates in an election year. In addition to PT, three other presidential candidates participated in acts in Salvador, a few kilometers from each other. Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) participated in the traditional Largo da Lapinha Walk and met on the way, saluting democracy and respect during the elections. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in turn, participated in a motorcycle ride through the streets of Salvador’s waterfront, in addition to criticizing governors of the Northeast for being against the ICMS ceiling.

Approved on Thursday, 30th, with broad support from the opposition in the Senate, including the PT bench – only Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP) voted against -, the PEC mentioned by Lula was the federal government’s response to the fuels. The text provides for a gasoline allowance of BRL 200 per month for taxi drivers, allocation of BRL 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, an increase in Bolsa Família from BRL 400 to BRL 600 by the end of the year and a “truck ” of R$ 1 thousand per month.

According to an investigation by Estadão/Broadcast, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who had previously named the Amendment “PEC Kamikaze”, endorsed the measures, in an articulation that involved Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, leader of the PL in the Senate, and himself. President.