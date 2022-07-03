Lula’s campaign publishes photo with duplicate people at Independence event in Bahia | Policy

A photo shared by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about the act carried out this Saturday (2) in Salvador (BA) presented overlapping images and duplicated people photographed. The image was the target of PT’s political opponents, who accused his team of manipulating the image to make it appear that the demonstration in his favor was greater.

wanted by g1, the author of the photo, Ricardo Stuckert, clarifies that there was a technical problem. The panoramic photo was taken with a drone. “I took nine photos to get the full angle. And then what happens? When I was photographing, the drone moves. Only people were moving. What happened? People move, it doubled, and at the time that software puts all nine photos together to make this 180 degrees, he didn’t put it right because people moved. It was an overlap”, he says.

He defends himself against accusations of manipulation. “Imagine if I were to do Photoshop. Never, never in my life. There’s the other photo that is not panoramic, which is a single photo, at the same angle, at the same time. video that is also at the same time where the drone was. It has absolutely no Photoshop”, he says.

G1 photographer, Fábio Tito explains that the error can occur. “As you pan the camera by dragging in the pan and you have people moving in the same direction, they appear repeated or can even become a blur,” he says.

1 of 2 Details of duplicated images in a photo published by Lula’s press office — Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter Details of duplicated images in a photo published by Lula’s press office — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

See the photo from the same angle without the error

2 of 2 Photo without error taken from the same angle and time — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert Photo without error taken from the same angle and time — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert

The wrong photo was published on Lula’s verified Twitter profile under the caption: “Walk in Salvador with the Bahian people.” In the face of criticism pointed out by opponents, the photo without error and under the same angle, taken at the same time and place, was published on the same profile, under the caption: “The truth hurts in the elbows of some. with drone, by @ricardostuckert .Share the truth.”

Former President Lula’s adviser also published a video, under the caption: “Bahia today: while some talk about montage, the crowd with Lula passes with their feet on the ground.”

Lula’s campaign publishes photo with duplicate people at Independence event in Bahia

The civic parade that marks the celebrations of the 2nd of July in Bahia was attended by three pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) walked amidst to the people on the streets of the Bahian capital. The former president was surrounded by a crowd and had difficulty walking.

Elsewhere in the capital of Bahia, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also took part in a motorcycle ride along the city’s Atlantic coast, outside the agenda of civic acts.