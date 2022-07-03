Lula’s campaign publishes photo with repetition of people in Bahia – News









An image published by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on social media raised criticism. The photo shows the public at one of the events he participated in in Salvador this Saturday morning (2). However, in the photo, several people appear duplicated. The subject became one of the most commented on social networks, and opponents of the former president said that there was an attempt to inflate the audience of the event.

The former president’s adviser said, however, that the image, taken by drone by photographer Ricardo Stuckert, was distorted because it was a panoramic photo. The former president’s team sent another image and a video in which there was no use of the feature.

When enlarging the controversial photo, it is possible to see that several people appear repeatedly, as is the case of a man with a straw hat and three other men who appear right behind him.

After the criticism, Lula rebutted the allegations of editing the image and posted another photo. “The truth hurts the elbow of some,” he wrote.































In addition to Lula, pre-candidate Ciro Gomes, senator Simone Tebet and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, fulfill their agenda in Bahia. They participate in the state independence festivities.







