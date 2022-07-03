Lula’s speech at the July 2nd Act, in Salvador (BA)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke today (2), at the Bahia Independence Act, in Salvador.

Below is the part of the speech that was read by Lula at the event, held at Fonte Nova.

“It is an immense honor to be here today, this 2nd of July, alongside the people of Bahia, in the year that Brazil celebrates 200 years of independence.

As the anthem of Bahia says, today is the day when “even the sun is Brazilian”.

Although the official date of Brazilian independence is the 7th of September, we know that it did not happen by magic, on the day of Dom Pedro Primeiro’s cry on the banks of the Ipiranga.

Independence is the result of a struggle that began earlier in various parts of Brazil, including Bahia, from movements such as the Conjuração Baiana, led by tailors. And that lasted until the 2nd of July of the following year, when the Bahian people confirmed the victory over the Portuguese colonizers.

Perhaps in no other state in this country have the Brazilian people been so protagonist in their own history.

Independence here in Bahia was not made by a pact between the elites. It was hard won by blacks, whites and indigenous people, women and men who decided to put an end to oppression.

There are those who think that the historical conquests in Brazil were obtained through agreements between the powerful, and not through confrontation.

But here is Bahia to deny this misconception, with the 2nd of July, the Conjuração Baiana, the Revolta dos Malês and the Guerra de Canudos, among many other popular uprisings.

There are so many struggles for freedom that the next governor – who I’m sure will be Jerônimo – could adopt the following slogan: “Bahia Insubmissa”.

My friends and my girlfriends.

Justice be done: insubmission to the powerful is, fortunately, not the privilege of the people of Bahia.

The history of Brazil is made up of important popular struggles, such as the Revolta da Chibata, in Rio de Janeiro; Cabanagem, in Pará; Balaiada, in Maranhão; the Battle of Tejucopapo, in Pernambuco; the various indigenous wars against European invaders; and the extraordinary resistance of the black people in the Palmares quilombo, among many others.

The truth is that there can be no progress without a struggle. And the even greater truth is that the Brazilian people are experts in the art of fighting.

Not a single day goes by that our people are not forced to exercise all their extraordinary capacity for resistance, especially in these nearly four years of mismanagement.

It is a relentless struggle to survive this policy of mass destruction imposed by the current government, which cannot have any other name than “War against Brazil and the Brazilian People”.

A war that uses hunger, unemployment, inflation and the indebtedness of Brazilian families as weapons.

That deepens inequalities, destroys public property, devastates the environment, attacks science and culture, condemns Brazil to backwardness and international isolation. And it puts democracy and sovereignty in check.

A war that preferentially targets women, blacks, young people from the periphery, indigenous peoples and the poorest part of our population.

But it also doesn’t spare the middle class, liberal professionals, micro-entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs committed to development and job creation.

And that hits the hearts of all those who dream and fight for the construction of a better Brazil.

My friends and my friends.

Nothing is fairer than the struggle of the people of Bahia to have three extraordinary women as symbols.

For them – and for so many other warriors who were on the front lines of the 2nd of July – a woman’s place was where she wanted to be in the fight for freedom.

Maria Quitéria, Maria Felipa and Joana Angélica represent not only the Bahian women who fought for Brazil’s independence.

They also represent Brazilian women who today fight the day to day of an unjust war: receiving lower wages than men in the same role, exposed to machismo, femicide, rape and other forms of violence.

Disrespected by the current president of the Republic, who divides women into those who do not deserve and those who deserve to be raped.

It is more than urgent that we build equal rights between women and men. Equal pay for equal work in all professions. And for more women actively participating in politics, scientific research and public management.

It is equally urgent to implement a broad set of policies to promote racial equality and combat structural racism. Against Genocide and Persecution of Black Youth.

This country owes a historic debt to its youth. It is necessary to give young people back the right to dream. Build a country project that enables new and more opportunities for youth, with access to education and culture, and the generation of quality jobs.

We did a lot during our governments. We combine economic growth with social inclusion like never before in history. But much more needs to be done. Even because everything we did is being undone by the current government.

In the Brazil of those who cultivate hatred and lies, the 2nd of July is every day. And there will be no peace if there is no struggle.

We are going through one of the worst crises in the history of this country. A social, political, economic and humanitarian crisis caused by a government that disregarded the pandemic, leading hundreds of thousands of Brazilians to death.

And a president unable to shed a single tear for the 670,000 victims of Covid.

It is against this mismanagement – ​​and all the harm it causes to the country and the Brazilian people – that we need to make our new independence. And I’m sure it will, starting with the October 2 elections.

Our weapon is hope. But not the hope of those who wait to happen. It is the hope of those who work and fight. From those who lived better days during popular governments, and who know that it is possible to rebuild and transform this country again.

Our first and most urgent commitment is with the vast majority of the Brazilian population.

Those who during our governments won the right to have at least three quality meals a day and have a dignified life, and who now suffer in line with bones and garbage trucks.

The 125 million Brazilians who live in a situation of food insecurity.

The 33 million men, women and children who go to bed hungry tonight, not knowing what they will have even a loaf of bread to eat tomorrow.

The nearly 70 million Brazilians in default, who often went into debt to feed their families.

Our commitment is to the defense of equality, democracy, sovereignty and peace. With the generation of jobs, the restoration of labor rights, the appreciation of the minimum wage and social inclusion.

It is with a renewed and expanded Bolsa Família that recovers the main characteristics of the project that has become a world reference in the fight against hunger and child labor. And that at the same time innovate even more in the expansion of citizen guarantees for those who need it most.

Our commitment is to sustainable economic development and the resumption of investments in infrastructure and housing.

With national reindustrialization on new technological and environmental bases. With the agrarian reform, family farming and small and medium rural producers.

With quality education, from daycare to graduate school, and with the appreciation of teaching professionals.

With the strengthening of the SUS and the resumption of policies such as Mais Médicos and Farmácia Popular.

Our commitment is to science, art and culture. And with all the best that our people are capable of building.

The resumption of growth, the generation of jobs and social inclusion will be priority tasks in our government.

It is necessary to restore an environment of political, economic and institutional stability that provides confidence and security to investments that are of interest to the country’s development.

It is necessary to revoke the spending ceiling, which takes from the poor to give to the rich, and to review the perverse Brazilian tax regime, in which those who earn less pay more.

You have to put the poor back on the budget, and the super-rich on the income tax.

My friends and my girlfriends.

Fighting for a new independence is to defend Petrobras, Eletrobrás and Correios, companies that were built with the sweat of the Brazilian people and are key pieces for our sovereignty.

It is to defend the Amazon from the policy of devastation put in place by the current government. It is guaranteeing indigenous peoples the possession of their lands.

And say it loud and clear: there will be no mining on indigenous lands. The Amazon is a patrimony of humanity, but it belongs to the Brazilians who make their living from it, with respect to the extraordinary biodiversity of the forest.

Chico Mendes, Bruno Pereira, Dom Phillips, Dorothy Stang and so many other heroes and heroines who lost their lives in defense of the Amazon will never be forgotten.

The independent and sovereign Brazil that we want cannot give up its Armed Forces. Not only well trained and equipped, but above all committed to democracy.

It is up to the Armed Forces to act in the defense of the national territory, airspace and territorial sea, strictly complying with what is defined by the Constitution.

It is necessary to overcome authoritarianism and anti-democratic threats. We will not tolerate any kind of threat or guardianship over the institutions representing the popular vote.

To get out of the crisis and get back to growing and developing, Brazil needs normality and institutional respect, with full observance of the Constitution, which establishes the rights and obligations of each power, each institution, each of us.

And I am sure that the Armed Forces will be on the side of the Brazilian people in this struggle for a new independence, as they were at important moments in our history.

I want to end by quoting one of the most beautiful hymns of this country. A hymn that is from Bahia and the Bahians, but that represents all our brave Brazilian people:

“Never again will despotism

It will govern our actions.

With tyrants they don’t match

Brazilian hearts.”

Long live Bahia. And long live the Brazilian people”.