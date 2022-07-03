MacBook Pro M2 with R$ 1,000 off Amazon; check out

Apple last month unveiled its new MacBook Pro, with the long-awaited M2 chips. The components are an example of how the apple company is less and less dependent on third parties to manufacture its products. And it’s something consumers, used to the Apple standard, like to see.

O MacBook Pro is ideal for anyone looking for a powerful computer to perform any type of task without having performance problems, but also portable and easy to take anywhere. The good news is that it can now be purchased on the Amazon website.

The notebook has a 13-inch retina display, 500 nits of brightness and LED backlighting, which ensure more vivid colors and greater contrast for users. In addition, the M2 chip optimizes the notebook’s camera and microphone to improve image and audio, including external noise cancellation, to avoid problems during video calls.

MacBook Pro M2 – 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro: Apple’s M2 chip with eight-core CPU and ten-core GPU…

BRL 14,499

The M2 has an eight-core CPU, a ten-core GPU and can have up to 24GB of RAM. The MacBook Pro also has versions with 256GB and 512GB internal storage. finally, it has a battery life of 20 hours, thanks to the power management capability of the Apple chip.

MacBook Pro M2 – 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro: Apple’s M2 chip with eight-core CPU and ten-core GPU…

BRL 14,499