Maiara and Fernando take action on the networks after the end is confirmed (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The troubled relationship of singer Maiara, the duo with Maraisa, and singer Fernando, who shares the stage with Sorocaba, came to an end again just at a time when the couple seemed to be even planning their wedding. The surprise came in the last days after the end took place on Wednesday (30). After the consultancy confirmed the information, the artists themselves demonstrated that there is no longer a link between them.

On social media, they unfollowed each other and archived the photos they had together. The breakup is the tenth according to the count of fans, who have been following the back and forth between them since 2019. Among the controversy over betrayals, the last breakup had been in December of last year, just over a month after the death of Marlia Mendona.

At the time, the sertaneja herself told her followers: “Good night to you who got a pair of horns for Christmas! It was all I needed to end the year on a high note. Marlia Mendona, I should have listened to you. Zero responsibility! Never late, huh, guys?”, declared. However, as early as March, the artists began to give indications that they might be reconciling.

And it was in April that Fernando announced on the web his return with Maiara, citing her as his “fiancee”. “A daily reminder of the decision to live a lifetime together. May God protect us, my little bride, my love, my life”wrote the singer when posting a photo of the two.

The fact is that this time, there seems to have been no fight between them and the breakup came in the midst of a bad phase in the careers of Maiara and Maraisa. So much so that a close source who spoke about the breakup has already told fans who might be worried about the singer who “she doesn’t even have time to suffer”.