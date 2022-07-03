Man stranded at airport goes viral complaining he hasn’t pooped

The report by Pernambuco comedian Abdiás Melo to RTP 3, the news channel of RTP, public TV in Portugal, went viral on social media. The Brazilian complains about his canceled flight and details the unhealthy situation he lives trapped in Humberto Delgado airport, in Lisbon.

In the part of the interview that went viral, Abdias exudes sincerity to the Portuguese reporter: “My angel, I’ve had the same underwear for six days. I haven’t showered. I stink. It’s absurd! My ‘armpit’ stinks and they don’t do anything”, says the Brazilian, standing up. the arm and pointing to the armpit.

He continues: “They just say: ‘Let’s solve it, let’s solve it’. Then he takes a flight, gives the boarding pass and cancels. Flight, boarding pass, cancels. I can only poop at home. I I’m stuck without pooping!”

The reporter then ends the interview: “Thank you very much. The situation of this passenger is a very graphic image, but it is an extended report”.

“The underwear is like a rag”

Despite his work with comedy, Abdiás said in an interview with splash who did not exaggerate in the live and that the chaotic situation is real, since the Portuguese company TAP has canceled several flights in the last few days and is causing inconvenience to passengers from several countries at Lisbon airport.

The comedian left for Europe after being hired to do some advertising in France and Germany. Portugal was just a connection on his flight back to Brazil, but Abdiás has been stuck there since last Thursday, the 30th, the same day he was supposed to arrive in Brazil.

The flight from Paris to Lisbon was delayed and he missed the return trip to Brazil. Since then he has not been able to board in Portugal. In addition, his bags were lost and only found today after he faced five hours of waiting in line.

“Since Wednesday I’ve been wearing the same underwear. I stink, people can’t stand being around me. I’m in a deplorable situation. The underwear is like a rag,” Abdiás told Splash.

He also complains that he lost work in Brazil and the loss already reaches R$ 100 thousand. When he manages to arrive on Brazilian soil, Abdiás intends to file a lawsuit against the Portuguese airline, which did not offer a hotel or food voucher.

famous interviewee

After the video went viral, the Portuguese reporter, named Inês, discovered that her interviewee was the Pernambuco comedian Abdiás Melo. He, who produces funny videos, is followed by 1.2 million people on Instagram, 1.2 million on Kwai and 700,000 on TikTok.

Behind the scenes, she talked to the Brazilian, who recorded the saga in his stories:

“You just didn’t embarrass me because I found out right away that you were a comedian and you were abusing,” said the reporter. “I wasn’t abusing, I swear, I was telling the truth”, returned Abdiás, who added.

“I didn’t know it was live, I really stink. Smell it.” The reporter then suggested that he buy a pair of underwear or appeal to his followers. “I’m sure the audience will sympathize and give you a pair of underwear.”