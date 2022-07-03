Mari Fernandez cries after historic mark in São João de Campina Grande

Mari Fernandez made her long-awaited debut at São João de Campina Grande, in the early hours of this Saturday (2), and impressed. The 21-year-old singer achieved the feat of reaching the largest audience in the event’s history, with 120,000 people gathered.

To get an idea, the gates of Parque do Povo had to be closed due to the maximum capacity, and provided the emotion of the ‘Queen of Pisadinha’, as she is known – and who is having the biggest success around Brazil. Through her Instagram account, in Stories, the artist described the emotion.

“Eyes full of water, a movie playing in your head, a whirlwind of emotions and a smile on your face. Yesterday was one of the most memorable days of my life. It all started when I put this outfit back on. The clothes I wore when recording my 1st DVD. Looking at myself in the dressing room mirror before going on stage I remembered that in April I looked at myself in the mirror the same way in a dressing room before recording the DVD and almost didn’t go up to record it because I was afraid”began Mari Fernandez.

“I’m writing and crying, because it’s a lot of happiness. When I left the dressing room when they told me: ‘Today there are 120,000 people waiting for you since 9 pm and the gates are closed’”. Fuck, my heart has gone without structure”said the singer, who recalled moments from the past, and gave thanks for the acclaim at the show at Maior São João do Mundo.

“I hope you were able to understand how little yesterday was special for me, I still need to rest because I have more shows today and I still haven’t been able to, my head is in threes. Thank you my loves. Thank you, Campina Grande. Thank you, everyone!”concluded Mari Fernandez.

