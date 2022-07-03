Marjorie Estiano fights cancer and Globo makes a decision: ‘We chose’

Marjorie Estiano battles cancer in the current season of “Under Pressure”

A few weeks ago the newest season of “Under Pressure” premiered on GloboPlay, a highly successful series that tells of the perrengues and dramas experienced by doctors in public hospitals. After several difficult situations, Dr. Carolina character played by Marjorie Estianoreceived a diagnosis of breast cancer and saw her world come crashing down in minutes.

In an interview with Quem magazine, the author Lucas Paraizo talked about the new endings of the story, which has the participation of artists such as Tony Ramos, Fábio Assunção and Marco Nanini: “The fifth season opens space for us to say that doctors are sick, given the public health scenario in Brazil. We chose to show these symptoms in different ways in each character, each of them facing their own issues.”

STOPPED RECORDINGS

A month before the series premiered, Marjorie Estiano even stopped the recordings of Under Pressure, after testing positive for Covid-19. Vaccinated, the actress was in isolation and soon after returned to work. In time, a next season of “Under Pressure” is still uncertain. That’s because the actor Júlio Andrade, who plays Dr. Evandro, one of the protagonists, has signaled that he has the desire to leave the production.

According to information, the veteran has the desire to act in other projects and if that happens, “Under Pressure” should come to an end and will not have a sequel. With the future of the series uncertain, the director Andrucha Waddington showed enthusiasm for a possible sequel: “The stories are endless, it could do twenty seasons. People always say it’s the last one, but I doubt it will be,” she said in an interview.