Meet the truck that could end the profession of truck drivers in Brazil

The fully autonomous truck that already operates in Brazil

Without a doubt, the truck is the main work tool of road professionals and the great passion of those who live in this profession, but can this story change?

The era of autonomous trucks has populated the roads around the planet since 2015 with many examples in the form of tests and others already being marketed without needing the help of a driver behind the wheel.

Since 2018, a truck with all autonomous requirements has arrived on Brazilian soil, we are talking about the Axor 3131, a Mercedes-Benz model.

The vehicle is similar to the axor 3131 only with the change of autonomous technology integrated by the company grunner, a partnership with Mercedes in agricultural technology, among other services.

To get an idea of ​​the level of automation of vehicles without truck drivers, they are classified into five categories.

These are trucks that have technology for bearing identification, active braking assistance and distance and speed control through radars.

2nd technology improvement

The trucks can move, brake and accelerate with a route already determined, but they need someone to activate the entire system, a form of autopilot, where the human must intervene in the event of a breakdown.

3rd technology improvement

Level 3 is very similar to 2, but requires less human presence to activate your system.

4th Truck with technology to run alone

The truck was made to ride on a highway without the need for a human in the cab.

5th 100% autonomous truck

A vehicle at this level can drive in any urban center without the need for a driver.

The truck that lives in Brazilian lands fits in level 2, still needing a human in the cabin.

With the advancement of technology these trucks can take the place of truck drivers, but as we see this situation can take a long time to happen.

