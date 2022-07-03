Mega-Sena of R$ 43.5 million: 11 miners hit 5 numbers – Nacional

Apostas de Minas will receive from R$ 42.8 thousand to R$ 85.7 thousand in the Mega-Sena (photo: Pixabay)

Eleven bets from Minas Gerais matched five numbers in Mega-Sena 2497, which had a prize of R$ 43.5 million on Saturday night (2/7). The numbers drawn were 07 – 26 – 31 – 38 – 46 – 58.

According to Caixa, three lucky ones are from Belo Horizonte, two from Nova Era and the other six from Araxá, Betim, Campos Gerais, São Gotardo, Uberaba and Uberlândia. One of Nova Era’s bets scored seven numbers, as well as those in Campos Gerais and São Gotardo. Each one will receive R$ 85,722.42. The others will be entitled to R$ 42,861.28. READ MORE – Mega-Sena, Quina, Lotofácil and other Saturday lotteries (2/7) With no winners in the range of six hits, the Mega prize rose to R$ 55 million in the 2498 contest, to be determined on Wednesday (7/6), at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Anyone who wants to compete can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and six-digit password. The ticket with six dozen costs R$ 4.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00.

probabilities and values

According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet, of R$4.50, hitting the six Mega numbers is 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more dozens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.