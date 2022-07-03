Milton Neves says he had a loss of R$ 17 million after suffering a blow from a former employee | Sport



Journalist and broadcaster Milton Neves – Deividi Correa

Presenter Milton Neves said he was the victim of a scam given by a former employee. The case was discovered last year and the estimated loss was R$ 2.5 million. According to him, the value has now been monetized and reached around R$ 17 million.

“He stole from me for 18 years,” he said in an interview with the Band’s Melhor da Tarde program, hosted by Cátia Fonseca. Milton said that the boy was his countryman from the city of Muzambinho, in the south of Minas Gerais.

“I was the best man in his class and he was the son of a colleague of mine. He was unemployed and his mother looked for a cousin of mine named Beatriz to ask me for a job. ‘For God’s sake, get me a job.’

“I put a vampire in charge of my blood bank, so he stole it slowly.” According to the presenter, the man arrived with bills to make payments and he signed without reading.

“Many times, on the 5th or 20th, it was R$ 300 thousand to pay a tax. And I signed there because I think the guy [era confiável] and he was stealing from me all these years,” he said.

In addition to the counterfeit bills – popularly known as cold bills – Milton said that the boy also used his credit cards. “It was hell in my life.”

He said that, before knowing about the case, he looked for an accountant to see how much the boy would be entitled to in termination of contract. The amount was R$ 900 thousand and he decided that he would pay R$ 1.5 million. When he found out what had happened, he fired for cause.

Milton informed that he was identified as the author of the crimes in the investigations of the 78th Police Station of São Paulo and the Public Ministry, and the case is still in court.