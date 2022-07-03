Minas investigates seven more suspected cases of monkey pox

Minas confirmed the first case of monkey pox in the state (photo: Getty Image) The Minas Gerais State Department of Health (SES-MG) is investigating seven more suspects of smallpox (Monkeypox). On Wednesday (29/6), the first case of the disease was confirmed in the state.

He is a 33-year-old man, resident of Belo Horizonte. He arrived from Europe on Sunday (26/6) and had his infection confirmed by the Ministry of Health. According to SES-MG, the patient is stable, in home isolation.

The cases under investigation are two patients in Belo Horizonte, one in Varginha, one in Par de Minas, one in Juiz de Fora and two in Sete Lagoas. According to SES-MG, none of them traveled abroad, but it is important to remember that there is already evidence of local transmission of monkey pox in Brazil.

Minas Gerais is the fourth state with patients with monkeypox, which had already been diagnosed in So Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul.

Symptoms and transmission

Although skin lesions are the most recognizable symptom of smallpox, they are not the only form of manifestation of the virus. The person may have fever, swollen glands and malaise even before the skin sores, which may not even appear.

Transmission between people can occur through contact with infected respiratory secretions, skin lesions, or with contaminated objects and surfaces.(With information from Bernardo Estillac)