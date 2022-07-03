Modder fixes frame time issue in unlocked FromSoftware PS4 games

Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3, Sekiro and Elden Ring were the fixed games

FromSoftware games have never been a master of optimization, especially on the base consoles of the last generation. Bloodborne is the greatest example. The game on PS4 has a very problematic performance and it seems that the solution to this problem was simpleaccording to a modder who made the correction in the developer’s games, but only for unlocked PS4.

The modder known as “illusion” fixed the inconsistent frame rate and frame time issue in Bloodborne. The same was done in Dark Souls 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring, but, remember, only for PlayStation 4 unlocked with firmware version 9.00 or lower.

After a long time investigating the problem and working on solving it, illusion believes that the inconsistency in the frames of FromSoftware games on PS4 is due to different APIs on different platforms and the developer was wrong in this sense in the PS4 ports.

Video shows what the Bloodborne remaster would look like for PS5 and PC in 4K and 60 FPS

The problem does not only happen on the Sony console, but also on the Xbox One (and Xbox One X). The modder shows that Dark Souls, running in compatibility mode on Xbox One, performs worse than the Xbox 360 delivers.

“Voila! With just a few lines of code, we got a consistent 30 frames per second! Killing two bugs with one stone,” comments modder illusion.

Games run “smooth”, but with a price to pay

Digital Foundry did its testing with the patch created by the modder. They show that the biggest change is in the frame time, which was fixed in the patch and eliminates the stutters caused by this problem so common in FromSoftware games.

Drops below 30 frames still happen, but only when the GPU doesn’t have enough power in some scenes, and no longer because of inconsistent frame time. Digital Foundry says these illusion-optimized versions of the games should be “the experience we should have played” from launch.

Still, Digital Foundry noticed an increase in input lag in the aforementioned games at times. Bloodborne, for example, was 78ms slower to respond to a command than the original version of the game available to everyone.

Although they are games loved by many, FromSoftware needs to learn to deliver less problematic games when it comes to optimization, this is almost unanimous.

