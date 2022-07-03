Nadal explains irritation with Sonego’s screams and says he apologized | sneakers

Rafael Nadal’s victory over Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon was fraught with controversy. The Spaniard’s qualification for the round of 16 of the Grand Slam came after confusion in the third set, when Nadal called Sonego for a chat at the edge of the net. The Spaniard escaped from the conventions of the sport to complain about the prolonged screams of the Italian during the blows. Before that, Rafa had already been uncomfortable with the opponent’s insistence on closing the court ceiling before the end of the set.

– We are among colleagues, who are together every week. There are some codes inside a tennis court that must be respected. I think I was wrong to go to the net and tell him about it. I should have said in the change of sides or waited for the referee to warn. During the match things happened that way, but I went to the locker room and apologized to him – explained Nadal.

The confusion started when the Spaniard was winning by 4/2. At the request of the Italian, due to the lighting conditions in the stadium, the game was stopped for eight minutes to close the roof of the Central Court. On the way back, Sonego broke Rafa and even tied the set at 4/4.

– The reality is that there was a clear direction when it came to knowing when the roof was going to close before departure. The referee had said it would be at the end of a set. After that, he went on to lengthen the scream with 4/3, a key moment, when in fact it hadn’t been happening throughout the game. We cannot know whether he did it deliberately or not,” added the Spaniard.

With the victory by 3 sets to 0, partial 6/1, 6/2 and 6/4, Nadal now advances to the round of 16, where he will face Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp, 21st seed in the tournament and currently 25th in the ranking. The two have already faced each other this year at Roland Garros, with the Spaniard winning in straight sets.