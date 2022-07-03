Nadal says he made a mistake with Sonego and apologizes

Nadal and Sonego had an argument with the net in the third set. Spanish recognizes that it exceeded itself Photo: Disclosure

London, England) – despite the Rafael Nadal’s third Wimbledon win having been quite calm, and classified by himself as his best performance in the tournament, the Spaniard took time at the press conference to apologize to his opponent, Italian Lorenzo Sonego. The Spaniard admitted that he was wrong to ask to talk about his rival’s attitude during the game, when the third set was tied by 4/4.

“First of all, I must say that I was wrong. I shouldn’t have asked to chat with him on the net. So I apologize for that. It was my mistake and I recognize that,” Nadal said. “After that, I don’t want to comment on the conversation because it’s something that I talked to him in the locker room and it stays there. The only thing I can say is that I personally spoke to him and apologized.”

“My intention was never to bother him. I just wanted to say that something was bothering me, which I think he was doing at the time, but that’s it. I think there’s some code between players. And we had some problems there. But yeah this,” added the 36-year-old veteran. From the TV images, a possible reason for the discussion would be the fact that Sonego prolongs the scream he emits when hitting the ball, which is even subject to a warning by the referees.

Regarding his performance on the court, the two-time Wimbledon champion ate the victory by 6/1, 6/2 and 6/4. He only faced one break point in the entire match. And in the previous rounds, he came from triumphs in four sets against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo and Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis. “It was my best game since the beginning of the tournament. I made improvements today. Very happy about that. I executed my game plan much better than in the previous days, I managed to be more aggressive and go to the net many times. It’s a good win against a great player”.

Nadal’s opponent in the round of 16 will be Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp, 25th in the ranking. The Spaniard won a recent duel between them in the Roland Garros title campaign. “He is a player who has been improving incredibly since last year. We had a good game in France and I think it will be another great challenge. He is a complete player with a lot of good things, and I need to continue the way I played today, aggressive and playing with the right energy. We’ll see. He’s a tough opponent, but that’s how it should be when we reach the round of 16.”