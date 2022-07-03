Neto detonates Corinthians performance, exalts Fluminense fans and praises Fred: ‘Sacred monster’

Craque Neto did not like the performance of Corinthians this Saturday afternoon, at Maracanã. In a valid match for the fifteenth round of the Brasileirão, Timão was thrashed 4-0 by Fluminense. The former player and presenter criticized the alvinegro, but praised the performance of the Tricolor carioca and highlighted the striker Fred, who played his penultimate game in his career.

– Corinthians did not play anything and deserves to be criticized. Fluminense passed the car and the crowd had a beautiful party at Maracanã. Now what Cano stinks of goal is a joke, brother! And what about Fred? Holy monster! – wrote Neto on Twitter.

The last time the club had conceded four goals in a game was on May 13, 2021, in the 4-0 defeat against Peñarol, in the final round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

In the 37th minute of the second half, Fred left the bench to enter the field in his penultimate game of his career. The 38-year-old forward needed just eight minutes to score his goal and thrill the more than 40,000 people present at Maracanã.

With the result, Flu is in fourth place, with 24 points, two less than Corinthians itself, in third, with 26. In the next round, the Cariocas welcome Ceará at Maracanã in Fred’s farewell on Saturday, at 7 pm . The people from São Paulo will have Flamengo at the Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday at 4 pm.