Newspaper says that Benfica manager traveled to Brazil to hire João Victor, from Corinthians | Corinthians

Rui Pedro Braz, manager of Benfica, traveled this Friday to Brazil to try to hire João Victor, defender of Corinthians, reports the newspaper “Record”, from Portugal.
According to the publication, Benfica would be willing to pay 12 million euros (about R$66.7 million) for the defender.
João Victor is also being disputed by Porto, from Portugal, and Sevilla, from Spain. Corinthians, which owns 55% of the athlete’s rights, is asking for around 10 million euros (about R$55.6 million) to sell the 23-year-old.
After a great season in 2021, the 23-year-old defender has great chances of leaving Timão in the next transfer window, which opens on July 18.
This Saturday, against Flumonense, at Maracanã, the defender was absent because of a sprained right ankle. The last match in which he played was in the 0-0 draw against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of Libertadores, on Tuesday of last week.
In the current season, João Victor has played 27 games.
