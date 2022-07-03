Nicola’s column: Ronaldo’s ally responds to Corinthians’ offer

Bruno Mazziotti, one of the most important people in the management of Ronaldo Fenômeno at Cruzero and at Spain’s Valladolid, received a proposal to return to Corinthians. The offer was made on Friday (7/1), during a courtesy visit by Mazziotti to the São Paulo club – where he worked as a physiotherapist on the recommendation of Ronaldo, when he was an athlete.

Jorge Nicola talks about the invitation made by Corinthians to Bruno Mazziotti, one of the most important pieces in the work team assembled by Ronaldo Fenômeno in his clubs

Physiotherapist at Corinthians from 2009 to 2015, Mazziotti also accumulates stints with the Brazilian National Team, in addition to clubs such as PSG and Arsenal.

Today, he is director of Health and Performance at Cruzeiro and Valladolid, being Ronaldo’s trusted man for matters of physical rehabilitation, recovery of athletes, among others in the area.

Mazziotti assured columnist Jorge Nicola, exclusively, that he will not accept the proposal, despite the connection he has with the São Paulo club.

He said he can even help Corinthians with some basic consultancy, but he bets on the prospects for growth in working alongside Ronaldo, both at Raposa and at the Spanish team.