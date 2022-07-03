Now a big woman, Larissa Manoela goes to the night only in a top and tights

Larissa Manoela goes out for a night in just a top and tight pants; she celebrated the birthday of ex-Globo actress

The actress Larissa Manoeladidn’t skimp on sensuality and appeared with an extravagant look this Saturday (2) when going to the actress’s birthday Camila Queiroz. The party brought together many celebrities.

The star bet on tight pants in green and a micro top. With her belly completely out, she showed off her good shape and delighted the fans. Regardless of the low temperatures, the protagonist of Beyond the Illusion preferred boldness.

Camila Queiroz celebrated the arrival of its 29th birthday in an event space on Joá Road, in Rio de Janeiro. With a trendy guest list – which featured names like ludmilla, Enzo Celulari and Rafa Kalimannthe former TV Globo celebrated in style.

Jeez! After turning 18, Mel Maia poses in a hollowed-out bikini and groin tattoo steals the show POWERFUL! With one foot in her 50s, Giselle Tigre poses in lingerie to celebrate good shape: “Perfect”

For the occasion, she chose a red dress very close to her body. With a cutout in the central part, metallic handles and latex gloves, the actress lavished sensuality.

Who also stole the show at the party was Yasmin Brunet. She bet on an all black look with glitter applications and a lot of transparency. With her long blonde hair and a marked makeup, she showed all her beauty.

Look: