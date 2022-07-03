Official photos of the new Hyundai HB20 2023 are released

Last Tuesday (28), the Automobile World for PCD released leaked photos of the new Hyundai HB20 2023. After this exhibition, the South Korean manufacturer decided to reveal the details of the car in official photos before the launch, which will take place next week.

Unlike the first leaked images, Hyundai released photos of the most complete version. And as can be seen, this version released adds headlights with projector and light signature in LED and alloy wheels. In addition, it is possible to note that the more expensive versions also receive fog lights, which are located at the ends of the new bumper.

At the rear, the big news is the one-piece lantern, the same on all versions. The model also received a new rear bumper. The photo released by the brand shows even more details, the TGDI emblem, stating that the model will continue with the 1.0 turbo engine. Hyundai is also expected to keep the 1.0 aspirated, which will have to undergo recalibration to meet the new pollutant emissions standards.

The news does not stop there, the brand confirmed that the model will receive driving aid features such as lane keeping assistant, blind spot collision assistant and autonomous braking system. In addition, in terms of connectivity, it receives the Bluelink system, multimedia with a touchscreen and wireless interface and a fully digital instrument panel.

The interior was not revealed, but it should receive enough changes to align the hatch with the brand’s global design language. Finally, it is worth noting that the sedan variant (HB20S) will also be launched alongside the hatch.

