On the way to hospital to help newborn, couple and baby die in accident

A tragedy was recorded last Thursday (30) with a family from Mato Grosso do Sul. A family car overturned on the MS-244. Among the fatal victims, in addition to the father and mother, is a 3-month-old baby. The family was on the way to a health clinic when the father, who was driving the vehicle, ended up losing control of the steering wheel..

The father was working when the newborn baby started to feel sick. Desperate, the couple ran in search of the nearest Emergency Room, when the accident occurred.

The Police also stated, according to the Minuto Info portal, that the baby was thrown out of the window due to the strong impact of the accident. He and his 34-year-old father died at the scene of the accident. The 32-year-old mother, on the other hand, was rescued, but she could not resist the injuries.

In addition to the baby, the couple has a 12-year-old daughter. She was at school at the time of the accident. According to information passed on by local authorities, the family worked on a farm.

