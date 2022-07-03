Pabllo Vittar complains that his music was restricted, and that of Zé Felipe, not: ‘It saddens me a lot’

Controversy on the web! Pabllo Vittar used social media this Saturday to vent. The singer reminded fans that her song, “Bandid”, released in 2020 with Pocah, was restricted by YouTube, which would have asked her to put an asterisk in place of the last letter, thus: “Bandid *”.

In the video, Pabllo is upset that Zé Felipe, son of singer Leonardo, released the song “Bandido” and did not have the same treatment on YouTube.

“Do you remember when I released ‘Bandida’ and YouTube restricted me, making me put an asterisk at the end? So, Zé Felipe just released a song called ‘Bandido’, a cool song. But YouTube didn’t restrict him . It’s written there, ‘Bandido’ with all the letters”, Vittar began.

“I just get really sad when I see this discrepancy, when YouTube guidelines are the same for everyone… Why is it always like this with me? It’s just an outburst… Sometimes it seems like people are getting on our feet But this only gives us more strength to be able to do our jobs. But this makes me very, very sad”, he added. Watch the video below:

