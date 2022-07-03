Palmeiras fans detonate Raphael Veiga after defeat to Athletico

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Palmeiras fans detonate Raphael Veiga after defeat to Athletico 0 Views

Palmeiras lost to Athletico Paranaense, 2-0, this Saturday (02), at Allianz Parque, and missed the chance to isolate themselves in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The result revolted the Alviverde fans.

Through social networks, not even Raphael Veiga, one of the highlights of the team coached by Abel Ferreira, escaped the ire of the Palmeiras fans, who complained about yet another unstable game for his shirt 23. Some even joked that the fact that having resumed his relationship would be one of the reasons for the drop in income.

See the backlash below:














VSR compares current Palmeiras with Boca from the 2000s: ‘Dominance’

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

World’s largest chocolate factory suspends operations after Salmonella case

The world’s largest chocolate factory suspends operations after Salmonella case. Photo: Getty Images. According to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved