‘Pantanal’: Guta will put Marcelo against the wall before the first time between the two

Scene from ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and Guta (Julia Dalavia) will have sex for the first time. By now, the two will already know that they are not brothers, but other people still won’t suspect that.

The boy will be in the stable when she arrives. She will ask why he is avoiding her. Marcelo will reply that he is not running away, just a lot of work. He will try to leave, but she will approach and keep her lips close to his:

– Look, Guta… About this – he will say.

– Be quiet, Marcelo… And kiss me.

– It’s not that simple…

– I know there are a million implications… But… Can’t we leave everything else for later?

READ MORE:

José Leôncio gets sick and leaves an inheritance

Juma discovers lie and leaves Jove

Actors of the first version of the soap opera give their opinion on the remake

Juma turns jaguar and scares Jove

Compare the current cast with the original version

He will try to escape again and she will put him against the wall:

– Don’t make me wait any longer… I can’t wait another second for you… Can you think?

According to the text of the novel, Marcelo will then drop everything and kiss Guta with passion, letting the desire that had been contained flow.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

The highlights of the week of “Pantanal”: