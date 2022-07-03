Pantanal: New character enters the plot and wins the heart of Zé Lucas: “It arrived like a wind”

Changes are coming in wetland. In the next chapters of the novel, the arrival of a new character to the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeiras)will mess with the plot and especially with the head of the same pawn, being this the eldest son of Leôncio.

Erica, who will be played by Marcela Fetter, will arrive in the midst of chaos in the life of Ze Lucas (Irandhir Santos)who will be determined to leave the farm after trying to catch Juma (Alanis Guillen) the power. In a conversation, Tiberius (Gabriel Satter) will tell the pawn that just as the cramullion placed Juma in Lucas’ heart, he can also place another woman.

Discredited, the eldest will say he has no interest. Everything changes when he meets Érica, a journalist who will arrive at the place through the punt of Eugenio (Almir Sater): “I wanted to know if you are going to visit Seu José Leôncio’s farm? I came here from Campo Grande… Kind of scared. And I just realized now that I’m going to need a landing”, explains the girl.

With the story that, supposedly, he would be in the Pantanal to produce a report on the biomes, the couple will get closer and closer, making Zé Lucas reconsider his departure. Who will not be pleased with this is Irma (Camila Morgado), who will show her dissatisfaction in an outburst to Trindade: “She arrived like a whirlwind. I just think she should respect the privacy of others”.