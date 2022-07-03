‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio appears after José Lucas tries to grab Juma

Osmar Prado in scene as Velho do Rio in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will reappear in the form of a jaguar and attack José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) to protect Juma (Alanis Guillen).

Everything will happen when the pawn, determined to conquer Juma, appears in the tapera behind her. He will ask for a kiss. The girl, however, will not respond to his advances, who, nervous, will try to take her by force of the tapera.

At that moment, Maria Marruá, in the form of a jaguar, will appear to protect her daughter and threaten José Lucas. When the jaguar is about to attack him, the Old Man from the River will arrive and save his grandson. He will then convince José Lucas to leave the tapera and leave Juma alone.

The highlights of the week of “Pantanal”: